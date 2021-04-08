Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 19:39

Cannabis herb worth over €20k seized in Cork 

Cannabis herb worth over €20k seized in Cork 

Revenue seized cannabis herb worth over €20,000 in Cork with the assistance of detector dog Marley.

Maeve Lee

Cannabis herb worth over €20,000 was seized in Cork City this morning after being discovered within two stereo speakers.

As a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Marley, Revenue officers seized over 1kg of herbal cannabis at a premises in Cork city. 

The illegal drugs, with an estimated value of €20,600, were discovered concealed within two stereo speakers that had been sent from the UK and were destined for an address in Cork city.

Separately, yesterday, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized 9,400 cigarettes following a search of the checked baggage of a man and a women that had disembarked a flight from Bucharest, Romania. 

Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized 9,400 cigarettes following a search of checked baggage.
Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized 9,400 cigarettes following a search of checked baggage.

The smuggled cigarettes, of various brands, has an estimated retail value of €6,500 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €5,000.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the smuggling of illegal drugs and cigarettes into the State.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number on 1800 295 295.

More in this section

New pedestrian crossing marked with iconic Beatles reenactment in Cork town New pedestrian crossing marked with iconic Beatles reenactment in Cork town
High Court quashes Cork District Court order against student landlord High Court quashes Cork District Court order against student landlord
Slane Castle concert Slane Castle looks set for double concert in 2022 to mark return of live music events
cork crime
Covid-19 latest: 400 new cases reported with 26 in Cork

Covid-19 latest: 400 new cases reported with 26 in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY