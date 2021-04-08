Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 18:26

Covid-19 latest: 400 new cases reported with 26 in Cork

Pictured is Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health at the media briefing at the Department of Health. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 400 new cases of Covid-19 and seven further deaths related to the virus.

It comes following confirmation that Ireland has now administered one million Covid-19 vaccinations. 

Of the deaths reported today, 2 occurred in April, 2 occurred in March and 3 occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 78 years and the age range was 62 - 89 years.

There has been a total of 4,737 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 239,723 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today 26 are in Cork, 162 in Dublin, 61 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 113 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

205 are men and 193 are women while 72% are under 45 years of age.

As of 8 am today, 226 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 55 are in ICU with 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 5th 2021, 940,883 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 

667,182 people have received their first dose and 273,701 people have received their second dose.

