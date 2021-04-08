CJ Stander joins line-up for The Late Late show 

MUNSTER and Ireland rugby star CJ Stander will appear as a guest on The Late Late Show this Friday night.

When the South African-born rugby player arrived at Cork Airport in 2012, he considered himself in the last chance saloon as far as his rugby career was concerned.

Nine years on, he departs Irish shores with 51 Irish caps, including two wins against the All Blacks, a Grand Slam, a British and Irish Lions tour, as well as many star performances for Munster.

The popular rugby player will join Ryan as he looks back on his nine successful years in Ireland.

CJ recently announced his desire to retire at the end of this season.

He plans to move back to South Africa with his family.

As the popular drama Smother draws to a close this Sunday night, Dervla Kirwan, the family matriarch from the whodunnit series filmed in Lahinch, will also be speaking to Ryan Tubridy about what viewers can expect as the drama draws to a close.

Dervla will also speak about Ballykissangel, and voice her fears for Brexit Britain.

The hit show also stars Cork actor Éanna Hardwicke who plays the detective in the popular RTÉ Drama series.

With the golfing world's attention on the US Masters this weekend, Padraig Harrington will cast his expert eye over the competition, and talk about how preparations are going for Team Europe ahead of The Ryder Cup later this year.

The show will also celebrate the songs and lives of John Prine, Kenny Rogers, Charley Pride, Hal Ketchum, and Brian Coll, with Irish country stars including Cliona Hagan, Susan McCann, Declan Nerney, Robert Mizzell, and Michael English performing some of their greatest compositions in a rousing circle of friends country music studio session.

The Late Late Show will be aired RTÉ One tomorrow at 9.35 pm.