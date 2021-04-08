Three fire crews spend nine hours battling gorse fire in Cork town

A large gorse fire in Bantry which threatened to get out of control was finally brought under control in the early hours of this morning by members of the Bantry Fire Service.

Three units of Bantry Fire Brigade were called to the scene at 10.30pm last night after reports of a large gorse fire behind Bantry town. The fire spread to the townland of Trawlebane and roads were smoke-logged in patches.

Fire has spread to townland of Trawlebane and roads are quite smoked logged in patches, please slow down and prepare to stop. pic.twitter.com/HI7yjorQQt — Bantry Fire Brigade (@BantryFire) April 8, 2021

The crew members finished up at 7.20am this morning after almost nine hours of diligent work by exhausted fire brigade members.

A massive gorse fire decimated hundreds of acres in Seskin, Bantry through the night. Three units of Bantry Fire Brigade attended the scene and through the use of controlled burning, hoses and beaters, brought the fire under control. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Cork County Councillor Danny Collins paid tribute to the members of the Bantry Fire Service.

“They did a great job in very tough circumstances. They were so professional and they really excelled once again."

“It was a big fire which was spreading rapidly. It was very scary. It could be seen for miles. It was a big circle of fire initially which kept on spreading.

"There was a breeze there last night which combined with the recent dry weather ensured it took off. Thankfully there was no damage done,” he added.