Cork men appointed INTO president and vice president

THE new president and vice-president of the INTO are both Cork natives having been elected at this year's annual INTO Congress 2021.

The new president of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation is Joe McKeown, principal teacher in St Patrick's De La Salle BNS, Kilkenny.

A native of Haulbowline, Joe began his teaching career in St. Canice’s Primary School, Kilkenny when he graduated from St Patrick’s College in 1982. Joe is currently the principal of St Patrick’s Boys National School, which has three special classes for children with autism.

Married to Teresa, they have two children Ian and Niamh. The new INTO President has very specific targets he hopes to achieve in his new role.

“Keeping teachers safe must be a top priority and will be a core aspect of my work as president in the coming year. Over-crowded classrooms did not help us respond to the pandemic and they certainly won’t help us recover from Covid-19."

“We must consign supersized primary classes to the history books where they belong, delivering regular reductions to align with the lower-class sizes of our EU neighbours,” he said.

Mr McKeown said investment must be maintained in primary education.

“Hot water, adequate heating and proper ventilation are such basic elements of a school and yet, it took a global health crisis for this country to finally invest in primary education. This investment must be maintained to support our recovery and ensure we are never so exposed again," he added.

Cork city native John Driscoll has been elected as the new vice president of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation.

A native of Cork city, John graduated from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick in 1980. He is the deputy principal of Star of the Sea Primary School, in Passage West.

Married to Gillian, they have two children Sean and Caoimhe, both of whom are also teachers. The vice president is looking forward to starting in his new role.

“It is an honour to take up this position as vice president of INTO. I will continue to strive for improvements in teachers' salary and conditions.

“Increased engagement with members and encouraging participation is crucial in maintaining the strong voice of INTO north and south. Activism at a local level is essential in pursuing our goals,” he said.