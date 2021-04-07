'Massive relief' for residents: Council to restrict access to laneway by the Lough 

Cork City Council is proceeding with plans for a gate at the Lough which would prevent access to the laneway which recently saw behaviour that residents described as “a disgrace”.

Last week, residents of Lough View Terrace raised concerns over large gatherings and outdoor drinking at the Lough which was leading to those attending the amenity urinating in the laneway near their homes.

A number of residents called for a gate to be erected in order to restrict access into the laneway.

Speaking to The Echo last week, Lough View Terrance resident Jade Millar had described the behaviour as “a disgrace”.

“My 11-year-old came in and said there’s someone in my garden going to the loo. In front of children,” she said.

The Parks Department of Cork City Council has noted the concerns of residents.

“The Parks Department is aware of the distress caused to residents of Lough View Terrace at particular times, when some young people gather drinking at the amenity and use the adjoining laneway as a toilet,” a spokesperson said.

“We intend erecting a gate in the next few weeks, that could be used to restrict access to the laneway at certain problematic times, in agreement with the residents.”

Ms Millar, who has three children, described the news as a “massive relief”.

“Even the kids have a smile on their faces,” she said.

She said that the behaviour in the past year has been “a nightmare” and is hoping that the gate will bring some much-needed “peace and quiet”.

“No smells or constantly having to run outside to tell them to get out of the garden. We’re all delighted.”

Ms Millar said that the past two years have been particularly difficult.

“It hasn’t been this bad before. The last two years, it has gotten really bad and this year it was the worst.

“I’ve no problem with people enjoying themselves down the Lough... but coming up into people’s gardens when there are children and elderly people and going to the toilet in their gardens -it’s a disgrace," she added.

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, echoed Ms Millar’s relief.

“[Local residents are] saying we’re going to have a quiet summer this year. There will be no one up and down the lane urinating or anything.

“We’re delighted with it. It will stop the hassle completely,” they added.