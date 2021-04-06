Stunning Cork home misses out as Dublin cottage crowned Home of the Year

A Cork man has narrowly missed out on the title of Home of the Year 2021 as one of seven homeowners to make the final.

David O’Brien’s bold Ballygarvan home with its sleek black exterior and a homely yet fashionable interior appeared on our TV screens during the first episode of Home of the Year back in February.

His self-build home in the countryside took two years to complete with the help of his brother, working with an architect to create a design that was unique, spacious and very much to his style.

He has been collecting vintage and antique furniture pieces with interesting interiors in his home such as the use of the 1800s piano as a kitchen island.

David O'Brien's Ballygarvan home.

Mr O’Brien made it to the final but the impressive self-build missed out after Jen Sheahan and her late 1800s artisan cottage in Dublin scooped the coveted title of Home of the Year 2021.

The seventh series of Home of the Year saw the three judges Hugh Wallace, Suzie Mc Adam and Amanda Bone visit a total of 21 homes across the country but chose Ms Sheahan’s home as the ultimate winner.

Judge Hugh Wallace said that his breath was taken away by the standard of the homes this year and that all seven “extraordinary homes” should be celebrated.

Speaking about Ms Sheahan’s cottage, he said: “You know arriving up to this cottage was a treat. You knew something special was going on.”

Judge Amanda Bone said that it was “very interesting” to be able to wander through peoples' homes and that she was “gobsmacked at how creative Irish people are”.

This competition - it really shows me how passionate people are about their homes and the effort that they go to.

Speaking of her happiness at winning Ms Sheahan said: "I don’t even know how I feel yet. Complete and utter shock - I’m floating on air I’m so thrilled to pieces I can’t believe it.

“My home is little and it needs to have a lot of dual functions so it might be small, but a lot can be done in a small space that’s really just made for me. It’s just incredible I would never ever have thought that it would be me standing here.” She said that the other finalists’ homes were “really really impressive”.

Those who wish to catch up on the series can do so by visiting www.rte.ie/player.