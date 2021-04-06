'No respect for the locality': Cork strand blighted with litter and broken glass after gatherings 

Residents of Whitepoint in Cobh have outlined concerns about the aftermath of outdoor drinking and gatherings which have led to an accumulation of litter and broken glass on the Strand.

Labour Party councillor Cathal Rasmussen said that a number of residents were in contact with him over the weekend to raise the issue and concerns over the litter that was left in the area.

Litter at Whitepoint Strand in Cobh on Sunday. Pic courtesy of Cobh News

After what appeared to be a gathering of people drinking on Saturday night, locals were greeted by the sight of broken glass, cans and litter on Sunday morning.

“The problem is that this is a very popular spot for young and old to drink at night-time and the weather was good last weekend. I know that I spoke to a number of residents there at the weekend who contacted me directly,” said Mr Rasmussen.

“I have been in touch with the guards about it and we’re hoping that they will increase the patrols out there at the weekend.”

“It’s terrible really,” he said.

From speaking with residents, he said that it seems that Saturday night was a particularly bad occasion, though he said that drinking in the area is a regular occurrence among young people.

Litter at Whitepoint Strand on Sunday. Pic courtesy of Cobh News

“One person who contacted me lives out there and they couldn’t even leave their children out there to go to the Strand in the morning because there was glass and bottles and broken glass and cans thrown around the place.”

“Unfortunately, this is an age-old problem that has been going on for a long time and again, I’m always appealing the young people to stay away from it because it is a very dangerous area in the sense that with drink taken on board, I’m always afraid that people will fall into the water if the tide is in close.”

He said that a resident’s dog was cut on the broken glass in recent days and stated that locals are particularly concerned about the litter and the broken glass as opposed to the fact that people are socialising in the area.

“It’s the aftermath really,” he said. “I get little complaint about the fact that they’re out here.

“The complaint is after the event when the clean-up has to happen because there are glass bottles and cans thrown all over the place as well as papers and stuff as well.”

He said that those who are leaving the litter behind have “no respect for the locality”.

“This is becoming a huge problem,” said Mr Rasmussen.