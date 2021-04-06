Covid-19 latest: 443 new cases confirmed, with 9 additional deaths

Health authorities have been notified of 443 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases reported in Ireland since the start of the pandemic to 238,907.

Nine additional Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland have also been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

Three of these deaths occurred in January, two occurred in February, three occurred in March and one occurred this month.

To date, there has been a total of 4,727 Covid-19 related deaths in the country.

Of the confirmed new cases today, there are 208 in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 24 in Kildare, 20 in Meath, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 142 spread across 19 other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork up to April 5 was 58 and there have been a total of 315 cases recorded in Cork in the same two-week period.

The five-day moving average for Cork is now 27.

As of 8am today, 261 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU.

There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In relation to the vaccine rollout, as of April 3, 932,324 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 660,800 people in receipt of their first dose and 271,524 people in receipt of their second dose.