Anxiety over wait for vaccine as more freedoms for those vaccinated set to be announced

Blackpool GP John Sheehan has seen some people becoming increasingly anxious, particularly those suffering from chronic illness.
“I have had a few patients ring 10 times to make sure I don’t forget them,” said Dr Sheehan. “People just don’t know when this is happening.
“There has been a big increase in the rollout of the vaccine. They hear of others getting the vaccine and feel that they should be getting it too.
“There are so many people out there suffering from a chronic, long-term illness.”
Dr Sheehan said the worried calls are understandable given the level of stress people are experiencing, saying: “Some haven’t gone out for months”.
“In reality, these programmes are going to go on for a couple of months and that’s where the frustration comes from,” Dr Sheehan said.
Yesterday, the Tánaiste said additional freedoms would be granted to people who were fully vaccinated. Leo Varadkar confirmed the Government is developing a “digital green certificate vaccine pass” for people to prove they have been fully inoculated.