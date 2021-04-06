Department of Defence assigned responsibility for further remediation works at Haulbowline

IRELAND’S Defence Minister and Cork TD Simon Coveney has confirmed that the Government has assigned responsibility for further remediation works at Haulbowline Island to the Department of Defence.

The remediation of the former factory site on the island will now be a matter for the Department of Defence.

The Minister stated that with the successful remediation of the East Tip site into a 22-acre public park, the way is now clear for the remediation of the rest of the island.

He paid tribute to the collaborative work carried out by Cork County Council and the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine in turning the disused site into a public amenity, encompassing 4km of waterside paths and a 1km jogging circuit, complete with more than 200 trees and wildflower areas and numerous seating areas to stop and take in the views of Cork Harbour.

Haulbowline Amenity Park opened to the public on January 15 after a lengthy clean-up and remediation of the former Irish Steel dump site. Since opening, Mr Coveney said it has already become a significant community asset that will benefit the people of the harbour and its environs into the future.

The project was undertaken in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine in response to the need to remediate the East Tip. This remediation project was completed at a cost of €25 million.

The minister emphasised that the continued participation of Cork County Council in overseeing the implementation of the remaining remediation works with his Department is crucial.

He indicated that he has already had preliminary discussions with senior officials in Cork County Council on the way forward and is looking forward to working with them in completing the final remediation project.