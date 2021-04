A dream job for many, Fota Wildlife Park is looking for people to join their team.

The animal park has a number of seasonal roles in admissions and retail available and the park is recruiting now for a mid-April start ahead of their reopening to the public by appointment on April 26.

Applications are open now and the closing date is 16 April 2021 at 5pm.

Applicants are asked to submit an application with details available here.