Cork company loses €50k to invoice fraud as cases rise in Cork city

• If it is too good to be true, it probably is
• Do your own research and be wary of wild claims
• Always seek independent financial and legal advice before making any investments
• Check the various registers on the Central Bank of Ireland’s website
• Use regulated investment firms where possible (Virtual assets are not currently regulated in Ireland)
• Do not respond to unsolicited approaches or cold-calls
• Don’t click on links for websites that you don’t know
• NEVER EVER disclose your bank account passwords or codes
• NEVER allow anyone remote access to your computer