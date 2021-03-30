Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 17:19

Covid-19 latest: 14 additional cases recorded in Cork

Covid-19 latest: 14 additional cases recorded in Cork

An additional 14 deaths related to Covid-19 and 368 new cases of the virus have been recorded. Picture: Getty Image.

A total of 14 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Cork today.

Of the 368 new cases recorded nationally on Tuesday, 14 were recorded in Cork.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork up to March 29 was 41.1 and there have been a total of 223 cases recorded in Cork in the same two-week period.

The five-day moving average was 17.

An additional 14 Covid-related deaths were also recorded nationally.

Of those who passed away from the virus, 12 people passed away in March, one in February and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 68 to 97 years.

There have now been a total of 4,681 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland is 235,444.

Of the 368 cases notified today, 181 are men and 182 are women.

67% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

As of 8am on Tuesday, 310 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. There have been 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 27, 802,502 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland of which 577,641 people are in receipt of the first dose and 224,861 people are in receipt of the second dose.

Read More

Cabinet meeting underway but little or no changes to restrictions expected next week; more freedoms later in April 

More in this section

Man charged in connection with daylight stabbing on Patrick St; victim required surgery on head and hands  Man charged in connection with daylight stabbing on Patrick St; victim required surgery on head and hands 
'We need to hold on just a little longer': Call for people of Cork to remain vigilant over Easter 'We need to hold on just a little longer': Call for people of Cork to remain vigilant over Easter
WATCH: Popular Cork venue crowdfunding to bring their cocktail experience to customers at home WATCH: Popular Cork venue crowdfunding to bring their cocktail experience to customers at home
judge gavel on a blue wooden background

Man refused to wear a mask and smashed protective perspex screen at Cork fast-food outlet 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY