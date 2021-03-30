Covid-19 latest: 14 additional cases recorded in Cork

A total of 14 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Cork today.

Of the 368 new cases recorded nationally on Tuesday, 14 were recorded in Cork.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork up to March 29 was 41.1 and there have been a total of 223 cases recorded in Cork in the same two-week period.

The five-day moving average was 17.

An additional 14 Covid-related deaths were also recorded nationally.

Of those who passed away from the virus, 12 people passed away in March, one in February and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 68 to 97 years.

There have now been a total of 4,681 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland is 235,444.

Of the 368 cases notified today, 181 are men and 182 are women.

67% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

As of 8am on Tuesday, 310 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. There have been 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 27, 802,502 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland of which 577,641 people are in receipt of the first dose and 224,861 people are in receipt of the second dose.