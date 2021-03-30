Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 13:39

Full lockdown to last extra week; 5km travel limit lifted from April 12

It is being reported that the most strict restrictions will stay in place until April 12.

IRISH people may have to endure a full seven days more of Level 5 restrictions after April 5 according to the latest reports.

On that date, the 5km travel rule is expected to be lifted to allow for travel anywhere in a resident's own county.

House building is also expected to resume on that date.

Intercounty GAA training is due back on April 19, while underage sports will return on April 26.

Golf clubs and outdoor venues such as zoos and wildlife parks may be allowed to reopen on April 26 also.

A statement is due from the Government today after Nphet provided its recommendations yesterday.

