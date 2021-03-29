Cork singing sensation (4) reaches top of charts with phenomenal version of Danny Boy

A YOUNG Kinsale girl who went viral with her version of Danny Boy has romped to the top of the iTunes folk charts and is already planning her next song release.

Emma Sophia Ryan, 4, is shown singing the song on video at different beauty spots around her hometown, with spectacular sea views.

The song was made available to download last week, with all proceeds being donated to LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

Her proud mum Mary said the track reached number 1 on the iTunes folk charts on Saturday, although it has now slipped down again.

She said: “It has slipped to 53 now but it is still in the top 100!”

She added that the family wants to make as much money as possible through the recording for the LauraLynn project.

Since opening in September 2011, LauraLynn Ireland Children’s Hospice has provided specialised hospice care to 481 children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

LauraLynn provides holistic care to each child which enables them to make the most of every day.

This care also extends to the family of each child who are often dealing with difficult emotional, physical and financial pressures.

The track is now available on iTunes and all digital download and streaming platforms.

The video, shot by her father Fintan, also features her walking through the ruins of Courtaparteen church and cemetery, on the coastline.

Dressed in an Aran coatigan purchased from Blarney Woollen Mills, Emma Sophia delivered the word-perfect rendition of the popular song in a special recording for St Patrick’s Day.

Mary, who is a professional musician, plays the piano and violin on the video.

Now, Emma Sophia has just learned her latest song which she and her family plan to launch online in the coming weeks.

Mary said: “We are planning another one and she has learned a new song. It is going to be a secret!” People from across the world have contacted Emma Sophia's social media platforms about her version of Danny Boy, including people who have relatives buried in Courtaparteen cemetery.

Last December, Emma Sophia performed Walking in the Air at the Cork Opera House annual Christmas concert.

She also came to attention a year ago when her parents uploaded a video of her singing Ireland’s Call as a lockdown project.