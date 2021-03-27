Calls for CCTV to tackle 'unacceptable' anti-social behaviour in Cork town 

A COUNCILLOR has said that local residents in the Ballincollig area are concerned following what he described as “unacceptable” anti-social behaviour in the past few weeks.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Colm Kelleher said that there have been issues with anti-social behaviour in the Old Quarter area in Ballincollig and Miller’s Court over the past fortnight.

Cllr Kelleher noted the recent incidents of criminal damage earlier this month when rocks and stones were thrown at vehicles and properties within the same area.

Gardaí were called to the scene at the time, but no arrests were made, and it was understood that a number of youths who were in the area had dispersed upon their arrival.

He described the behaviour in recent weeks as “disgraceful”.

“On St Patrick’s night, there was similar behaviour, there was a gang of up to 25 teenagers, I suppose jumped the wall from the park and got direct access into the Old Quarter.

“They were shouting, roaring, dropping beer bottles, urinating, fighting with each other, kicking footballs off cars.

“It’s unacceptable to be quite honest,” he added.

He said that residents are “concerned”.

“You have a lot of young families down there, you also have elderly people down there.”

Cllr Kelleher noted that garda presence and patrols are of benefit but due to the size of the Regional Park, other methods may be needed and called for CCTV cameras in the “hot spots” and access points.

Disappear

“The park is 300 acres in its entirety. If the guards do arrive on the scene, they (youths) can easily disappear into the park and there are infinite avenues they can use to escape from the gardaí.

“The residents down there should be able to relax in the privacy of their own homes without having to worry about this.”

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating incidents of criminal damage which occurred in the Old Quarter and related areas on March 6, 2021. Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

“In relation to St Patrick’s night, gardaí were proactively patrolling this and other areas of Ballincollig on the night. No incidents of public disorder were identified by gardaí or reported to gardaí on the night.

"If anyone has information on the matter please contact Ballincollig Garda Station on 021 4214680 or Togher Garda Station on 0214947120 or indeed the Garda Confidential Line.”