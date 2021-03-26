Pictures: Early egg-citement as Cork city school kids get surprise reward for 'resilience during lockdown' 

EASTER treats came early for the pupils of Scoil Aiséirí Chríost this morning when they arrived to find nearly 400 Easter eggs laid out in the front garden of the school.

There was great excitement amongst the primary school pupils from the Farranree school when they arrived to find the Easter bunny had made an overnight visit.

School principal Teresa O’Sullivan said the Easter egg hunt was a nice reward for their resilience.

Senior infant pupils at Scoil Aiseiri Chriost, Farranree.

“It was nice to give the children a bit of excitement," she told The Echo. "It was a nice way to thank them for their resilience and fantastic work during the most recent lockdown.

"They came back in great form and settled back so well."

It was organised to bring a bit of positivity at the start of the Easter holidays, she said.

Third class teacher Ms Caoimhe Hughes with pupils Molly, Tia and Kelise with their Easter Eggs.

Ms O’Sullivan said both the parents and students were thrilled when they approached the school gates this morning.

“There was great excitement. The children couldn’t believe the Easter Bunny had come before they arrived at the school gates. Both the parents and the students were delighted.

"There were huge smiles on their faces. It was wonderful to see so much happiness. The Easter holidays have started off very well.

fourth class pupils

“It was a beautiful morning. The sun was shining. The children absolutely deserve it. It was a complete surprise for them. It was pulled out of the hat almost literally. All the staff joined forces to bring a bit of joy and a smile to the faces of the pupils. All our staff members have been brilliant throughout.

"Their assistance goes way beyond the educational remit. The emotional and social wellbeing of our children is so vital to us. We are keen to help them move along with their curriculum, their learning and their social skills. Our Parents Association has also been a great help. There is a great community spirit within the local area,” she added.

Scoil Aiséirí Chríost, which was established in 1959 is an all-girls national school that also boasts a mixed pre-school. They currently cater for almost 300 students.

Sixth class pupil Lena Moczynska does a cartwheel as she's all egg-cited at her school, Scoil Aiseiri Chriost at Farranree Cork.

The school is currently embarking on a fundraising campaign for a new playground and outdoor learning space in the school. The school principal is looking forward to the project being completed.

“We have the groundwork prepared. We were so fortunate to get funding from Cork City Council and the Community Enhancement Programme. We have now launched our GoFundMe page to aid us in our fundraising campaign. We are hoping to purchase beautiful equipment for the playground to finish it off nicely.

“The playground initiative will feed in very well with all our other school initiatives such as the development of our nurture space and our growth mindset programme. The site for the playground was licensed to us by the Presentation Sisters who are the school trustees. They have been so supportive to us down through the years,” she said.

Yvonne O’Neill who is the Home School Community Links Coordinator said they are hoping to have the equipment purchased for the playground by September when the pupils return for the new school year.

“It is a big project as it is a big area. We are also going to have a sensory garden, a STEM area and an outdoor classroom. If we raise enough money we hope to erect canopies to make it an all-weather facility.

“It will be a fantastic project. Both the staff and pupils can’t wait for it to be completed. It is a very positive venture, especially in these challenging times.

"We are trying to raise as much money as possible to complete the project. We will also have a special class for children with autism for the first time in September which we are all looking forward to as it will all tie in nicely with this ambitious project. The school is a central hub in the community,” she said.