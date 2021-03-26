Cork people urged to support 'most important Daffodil Day yet'

The people of Cork are being urged to support what has been described as the “most important Daffodil Day yet” as the Irish Cancer Society raise funds virtually this year.

Today marks the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day and the second year in a row where Covid-19 has restricted the usual community spirit associated with collections for Daffodil Day across the country.

The Irish Cancer Society’s flagship fundraiser would usually see thousands turn out across the country to fundraise and sell the iconic daffodil pins.

However, with collection buckets silent for the second year in a row, people are being asked to support Daffodil Day online or by phone.

The charity normally raises in the region of €4million with the fundraiser but due to Covid-19, last year the charity saw a €2million drop in income from the even as it was cancelled just days before it was due to take place.

To mark the day, buildings and landmarks across Ireland have turned yellow, including Cork City Hall.

Each year more than 40,000 people in Ireland are diagnosed with cancer while over 9,000 people lose their lives to the illness each year.

The Irish Cancer Society provides advice, support and practical help for anyone affected by cancer.

Speaking on Daffodil Day, Irish Cancer Society Acting CEO Conor King said that each year, the people of Ireland rally together and stand in solidarity with cancer patients.

“Today, on our most important Daffodil Day yet we may not be together, but we can still show our support for the cancer community.

“Despite the challenges of the last year the Irish Cancer Society is still here for people affected by cancer; through the cancer nurses on our Support Line, our Daffodil Centre staff, our dedicated Volunteer Drivers to bring people to chemotherapy and our Night Nurses, who provided more nights of precious end-of-life care than ever before.

“By donating at cancer.ie, or supporting any of the other fundraisers happening today you are helping to ensure that we can continue to be there for anyone who needs it”.

A Late Late Show Daffodil Day special on RTÉ 1 is also set to take place tonight, featuring some very special guests, including Westlife’s Shane Filan who tells of the heartbreak of losing both parents to cancer within 10 months of each other; and Jedward, who will honour their Mum who died from cancer, by shaving off their legendary quiffs.

This year is Boots Ireland’s 4th year of sponsoring Daffodil Day as stores across Cork and Ireland join local communities in marking the day.

To donate, visit cancer.ie.