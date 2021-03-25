Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 16:50

Carrying on the family tradition: Solicitor Aoife Buttimer welcomed to Cork court 

It was a proud day for solicitor Frank Buttimer and family as his daughter Aoife Buttimer was introduced to the court at Anglesea Street.

Liam Heylin

The daughter of one of the busiest defence lawyers in the country was introduced as a solicitor today – prompting jibes to her father about his countdown to “the rocking chair.” 

Aoife Buttimer, who recently qualified as a solicitor, was introduced to Courtroom 1 at Anglesea Street courthouse in Cork.

Her father Frank Buttimer is well known throughout the country as a criminal defence solicitor, operating for many years from his office at Washington Street, Cork.

Solicitor, Donal Daly, formally introduced Aoife Buttimer to Cork District Court.

Mr Daly said, “I would like to welcome to the court a new solicitor, Aoife Buttimer. I have known her since her earliest days. Suffice it to say she will be a tremendous asset to the legal profession.” 

Mr Daly could not resist the opportunity to remind his colleague, Frank Buttimer, of the passage of time: “Hopefully, this will consign him to the rocking chair in the not too distant future.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “I am delighted to welcome Aoife Buttimer to the court. You will have great back-up and support from your office.” 

The judge was also unable to resist the opportunity to aim a ‘dig’ at the new solicitor’s father, telling Ms Buttimer, “The sooner you start here the better – and replace your father!” 

Sergeant Gearóid Davis, court registrar Peter Devine, and solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher also congratulated the newly qualified solicitor and wished her well in her career. Ms Buttimer thanked the court for the warm welcomes.

And Mr Buttimer began another day of defending cases - which might well have felt less personally hazardous.

