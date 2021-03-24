WATCH: Cork singing sensation Emma Sophia now raising funds for great cause

A YOUNG Kinsale girl who went wowed the world with her rendition of Danny Boy is set to raise funds for charity with the track now available to download.

Four-year-old Emma Sophia Ryan became an internet sensation on St Patrick's Day for her version of Danny Boy.

Her viral music video has been viewed by millions of people with a whopping 1million views within 24 hours of its release.

Currently, the video has received over 3 million views on Facebook alone, in addition to over 80,000 views on YouTube.

The video was shot by Emma Sophia's father, Fintan and features her walking through the ruins of Courtaparteen church and cemetery.

Emma Sophia's video on Facebook.

Emma Sophia, who attends Little Rascals Montessori in Kinsale has said that she is thrilled with the response and the comments from people from across the world.

Following the phenomenal response, the track is now available to download with all proceeds to be donated to LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

The track is now available on iTunes and all digital download and streaming platforms.

Since opening in September 2011, LauraLynn Ireland Children’s Hospice has provided specialised hospice care to 481 children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

LauraLynn provides holistic care to each child which enables them to make the most of every day.

This care also extends to the family of each child who are often dealing with difficult emotional, physical and financial pressures.

Emma Sophia’s rendition of Danny Boy can be downloaded here.