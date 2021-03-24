Covid-19 latest: 683 new cases and 18 additional deaths 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 683 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths.

As of midnight, Tuesday 23 March, the HPSC has been notified of 683 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 232,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There has been a total of 4,628 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the deaths reported today, six occurred in March, seven in February and five in January.

Of the cases notified today, 308 are in Dublin, 68 in Donegal, 49 in Kildare, 35 in Meath, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 21 other counties

14 cases are in Cork.

324 are men and 359 are women while 75% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 32 years old.

As of 8 am today, 329 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU.

There have been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 21, 680,015 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

495,824 people have received their first dose while 184,191 people have received their second dose.