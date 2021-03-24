Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 11:47

Cork woman raising funds for local causes

Cork woman raising funds for local causes

Celine Allen and young adult dancers Mariah Couch, Rowan Gill, Michael Barry and Maeve Owens who were shooting a dance video as part of a fundraiser for Down Syndrome (Cork), CUH Charity and the Mark Dalton Fund, at the public concourse at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Ballintemple, Cork. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Breda Graham

A Cork woman is fundraising for two local causes close to her heart in a bid to raise much-needed funds.

Celine Allen who is fundraising for both Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Special Olympics Munster was rushed to CUH in March of last year with internal bleeding and she underwent surgery.

Upon returning home, she had another bleed and was rushed back to the hospital where she underwent a second life-saving operation.

In a bid to give back to the hospital for saving her life, she is now raising funds.

Celine and her brother Johnny.
Celine and her brother Johnny.

Ms Allen, whose brother Johnny has Down Syndrome, is also raising funds for Special Olympics Munster.

“They are a great bunch of people and I am lucky to have them in my life. 

I would really like to make as much money as I can for both of these charities, CUH and Special Olympics Munster as they both in their own way have saved me.

She thanked all those involved in helping her with the fundraiser and to those in both CUH and Special Olympics Munster for all they have done for her.

To donate, click here.

Read More

'It's a big deal to be in the same room as someone you love': Cork man visits mother in nursing home as restrictions lift

More in this section

Planned expansion of Penneys 'huge vote of confidence for Cork city centre', CBA President says Planned expansion of Penneys 'huge vote of confidence for Cork city centre', CBA President says
Lidl staff offered free weekly antigen tests Lidl staff offered free weekly antigen tests
Cork weather: Temperatures set to drop with wintry showers also forecast Cork weather: Temperatures set to drop with wintry showers also forecast
€140,000 suspected cannabis herb seized at Cork checkpoint

€140,000 suspected cannabis herb seized at Cork checkpoint

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY