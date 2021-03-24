Cork woman raising funds for local causes

A Cork woman is fundraising for two local causes close to her heart in a bid to raise much-needed funds.

Celine Allen who is fundraising for both Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Special Olympics Munster was rushed to CUH in March of last year with internal bleeding and she underwent surgery.

Upon returning home, she had another bleed and was rushed back to the hospital where she underwent a second life-saving operation.

In a bid to give back to the hospital for saving her life, she is now raising funds.

Celine and her brother Johnny.

Ms Allen, whose brother Johnny has Down Syndrome, is also raising funds for Special Olympics Munster.

“They are a great bunch of people and I am lucky to have them in my life.

I would really like to make as much money as I can for both of these charities, CUH and Special Olympics Munster as they both in their own way have saved me.

She thanked all those involved in helping her with the fundraiser and to those in both CUH and Special Olympics Munster for all they have done for her.

To donate, click here.