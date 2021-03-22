Mon, 22 Mar, 2021 - 14:06

Micheál Martin: 'We can avoid fourth Covid wave'

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1's News at One, Micheal Martin said: "People have been extremely good here in terms of the impact they've had on the virus. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

IRELAND can avoid a fourth wave of coronavirus if people stick to public health measures and avoid indoor gatherings, the Taoiseach has said.

"We have to stand back and say we've brought numbers down very, very significantly from where they were two months ago.

"I mean, two months ago we had 2,000 people in hospital. We have to avoid that kind of pressure ever again going on our hospital system, so we are concerned that the situation has remained static."

The Taoiseach described the UK variant as the "most significant factor" combined with more congregation and a degree more mobilisation "that is allowing the figures to flatten and increase somewhat in the last number of days".

"What I would say to people is that we have control of this and we must avoid congregation indoors at all costs," Mr Martin said.

"If we stick with this and if we manage to adhere [and] keep outdoors, avoid the indoor congregations, I think we can avoid a fourth wave."

