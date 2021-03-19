Jailed after being caught with drugs for the ninth time

A YOUNG man who was caught nine times with drugs for his own use was jailed for the first time for his latest offence after quitting rehabilitation after only three days.

Hassan Baker, of MacCurtain Villas, off Bandon Road, was sentenced to four months in prison by Judge Olann Kelleher.

The judge said he had given the young man a chance to go to rehabilitation after being asked repeatedly to let him to take up a place and adjourning sentencing a number of times for this to happen.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said on behalf of Baker: “He did go to Tiglin (rehabilitation centre).” Judge Kelleher asked: “For how long?”

Mr Burke replied: “Three days.”

Mr Burke added: “He tried everything to get in. He eventually got in. I don’t think things were what he thought they would be. He did everything but when he got in there was an issue about detoxing. And he came home.”

Judge Kelleher said this was a man with eight previous convictions for having drugs for his own use and now he was before the court for his ninth conviction of this kind — this time for heroin.

“I put it back five times for him to get into Tiglin. I thought he was genuine. But he gets in and he is gone in three days. Drugs are rife in the city and this man was convicted eight times before,” Judge Kelleher said.

Mr Burke said that the accused was not before the court for having drugs for supply and it was only for having the drugs for his own use. Mr Burke said the 28-year-old would prefer to get into Bruree centre in Limerick.

Judge Kelleher imposed a four-month jail term.

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí went to Hassan Baker’s home at MacCurtain Villas on April 30 2020 with a search warrant. Gardaí found a small amount of heroin in a box on the kitchen table.

The defendant admitted he had it for his own use.