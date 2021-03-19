Over 2,500 fines issued in Cork for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions

Over 2,500 fines have been issued across Cork for breaches of public health guidelines as Gardaí continue to find people gathering in groups at house parties and other social gatherings.

As of 18 March, a total of 2,529 fines have been issued across Cork for breaches of current Covid-19 restrictions.

Of the fines, 1,650 were issued in the City, while 492 were in the Cork North area and 387 in Cork West.

Across the Southern Region, 4,565 fines have been issued in total.

To date, An Garda Síochána has issued approximately 15,358 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches.

An Garda Síochána has said that they continue to find people gathering in groups at house parties or social gatherings.

Nationally, a total of 466 €500 fines have been administered for organising a house party and 1,842 €150 fines for attending a house party.

“These are not just breaches of regulations, but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk," gardaí said.

“Recent surveys have shown that the majority of people believe that they are doing the right thing, but the reality is that the level of casual contacts remains high."

11,072 fines have been issued for non-essential travel while 636 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports have been issued.

The total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 1,011.

An Garda Síochána is again advising the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend to take into account that people are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home.

People are reminded that the 5km limit includes the distance travelled from their home to a location for exercise.

Over the weekend, gardaí will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country in support of public health regulations.

They have reminded the public that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well.

This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said that the vast majority of people are compiling with the public health regulations.

"Thank you and please keep it up. Your contribution is appreciated by Gardaí throughout the country.

"We know it is hard and it has meant significant sacrifices, but you are helping to save lives and protect those on the front-line.

"The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands.”