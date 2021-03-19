Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 14:28

Cork punter wins big on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival

Jockey Rachel Blackmore on Gentlemansgame jumping the last from home to win the Cork Racecourse.ie maiden hurdle at the at the Cork Racecourse Mallow, Co Cork. Rachel has enjoyed a dream Cheltenham Festival 2021. Picture Dan Linehan

A Cork punter won over €24,700 after some very shrewd selections on Day 3 of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival.

The anonymous Cork punter placed two Trixie’s and two Trebles via their online BoyleSports account amounting to a stake of €108 and selected four different horses running at the Cheltenham Festival with all selections obliging.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said the punter made it look ‘very easy’. 

“Well done to our Cork customer who made it look easy with four horses winning at Cheltenham allowing them to roll in the cash. 

"We offer them huge congratulations and hope they their winnings of €24,719.25.” 

Mrs Milner got the ball rolling by landing the 1.55 race at 12/1 for Paul Nolan and Bryan Cooper. Allaho was next for Rachael Blackmore and Willie Mullins at 4/1 and the brilliant Tipperary jockey completed a double on the day with the Henry de Bromhead trained Telmesomethinggirl at 13/2. The final selection that completed the massive win was Mount Ida for Jack Kennedy and Denise Foster at 9/2.

After the stunning run of results, the customer won a whopping €14,173 from the two Trixie bets and another stunning amount of €10,546.25 from the two trebles. In total, an outstanding amount of €24,719.25 was won.

