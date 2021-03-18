The Cork Nativity bags American TV Award

The Cork Nativity has scooped an American TV Award, with previous winners of the competition including big names such as Oprah Winfrey and Morgan Freeman.

The Cork Nativity, which aired on RTÉ over the Christmas period has won a Wilbur Award in America.

The short film has been named as best short documentary as part of the competition.

Bo Media teamed up with RTÉ last Christmas to create the unique short film, celebrating the people and places of Cork in all their rich diversity.

The film sees people from all walks of Cork life give voice to the Gospel Nativity story, bringing the ancient words to life in a contemporary setting.

Cork-based production company Bo Media teamed up with RTÉ for Christmas to create the unique film.

The five-minute film features some of the Rebel County's best and brightest, including the inspirational Caitriona Twomey and her amazing team at Cork Penny Dinners, Crosshaven's RNLI, the crew of Midleton Fire Station and the fun-loving kids of the Rebel Wheelers.

Another special contributor to the film is Toy Show star Adam King, who stole the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show with his virtual hugs and his passion for space exploration.

Some of the county’s best- known landmarks are also featured in the film, including the Shandon Bells, St Colman’s Cathedral, Cobh, and the magical Christmas lights of Midleton.

The Wilbur Awards ceremony will take place virtually in April.

Speaking on the win, Derek Nagle, Producer at Bo Media said it was an honour to receive recognition at the awards.

“It was a great surprise and it’s a great honour that our short film with a big heart has won a Wilbur award in the States.

“It is truly flattering to be amongst such distinguished names such as Oprah Winfrey and The New York Times.”