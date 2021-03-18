Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 15:30

Watch: Cork nursing home celebrates St Patrick's Day in style

Health care workers, Amy, Helen, John Deirdre and Jill who dressed in St. Patrick's Day colours for the residents of the Haven Bay Care Centre in Kinsale, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan.

Breda Graham

Staff and residents at Haven Bay Care Centre in Kinsale celebrated St Patrick’s Day in style this year.

All staff and residents at the nursing home have been fully vaccinated, giving them the opportunity to safely celebrate our national holiday with some music and dance.

Staff members worked hard in providing a place within the nursing home where residents can still feel part of their town and the wider community with its Kinsale garden which replicates the town's most popular shop fronts.

As part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, staff members, who come from all corners of the world, showcased song and dance from their native countries in a ‘Haven Bay’s Got Talent’ competition which provided entertainment for the residents, some of whom also dressed up for the occasion.

Staff and residents at Haven Bay Care Centre in Kinsale celebrated St Patrick’s Day in style this year. Photo: Deirdre Mullins.
Staff and residents at Haven Bay Care Centre in Kinsale celebrated St Patrick’s Day in style this year. Photo: Deirdre Mullins.

A video created by Jakub Walutek Productions shows the residents enjoying themselves as staff members performed different dances from around the globe, taking centre stage outside well-known landmarks such as The Bulman, The White House, Jimmy Edwards, and the local post office.

The proprietor of Haven Bay, Owen O’Brien, who instigated the idea, said that work to replicate the unique townscape of Kinsale as part of the newly built extension of the nursing home had been ongoing for the last year.

He said that the launch of the Kinsale garden was postponed due to Covid-19 which delayed celebrations but that the decision had been made to mark the occasion following the vaccination of staff and residents.

Sunshine lifts spirits as Cork city celebrates St Patrick's day a different way

