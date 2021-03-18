30 jobs to be created as Cork company acquires majority stake in Irish marine data firm

GREEN Rebel Marine, the Cork-based business established to service the future needs of offshore wind farms, has acquired a majority stake in Limerick-based marine data firm IDS-Monitoring.

The deal involves an investment of close to €7 million and will result in the creation of 30 jobs over the next two years.

Established in 1996, IDS-Monitoring designs, manufactures and supports data systems that monitor key parameters offshore and their technology has been deployed for use on hundreds of data buoys in over 30 countries.

Green Rebel Marine founder, Pearse Flynn, said the company is now well placed to meet the surveying needs of any provider looking to place power generation equipment offshore.

“The acquisition of IDS-Monitoring means that we continue to build a wholly owned Irish solution, bringing together the best experience on the island to help undertake hugely detailed and precise survey work.

“I look forward to working further with the team at IDS-Monitoring to develop and deploy their proprietary technology as Ireland looks towards a greener and more sustainable future,” he said.

John Wallace of IDS-Monitoring said in 2020 IDS-Monitoring and Green Rebel Marine began discussions and from the outset “it was clear that there was a perfect synergy with aligned ambitions”.

“The discussions that followed culminated in IDS-Monitoring joining the Green Rebel Marine Group, creating an ambitious single point of contact for all marine data requirements.

“We already deliver data on many marine projects in Ireland and abroad and with this new investment we will very significantly build capacity and greatly expand our fleet of Floating LIDAR solutions,” he continued.

Plans for offshore wind farms are at an advanced stage with a number of potential fixed and floating operators examining sites along the coast from Dundalk in County Louth, to the Cork coast and beyond.

Green Rebel Marine, established last year, has already acquired Crosshaven Boatyard and the first in a fleet of survey vessels, the Roman Rebel.

The company recently announced the €1.5 million purchase of a DA42 multi-purpose aircraft to conduct aerial surveys off the Irish coast.