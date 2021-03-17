Gardaí move on crowds that gathered in sunshine at Cork parks

GARDAÍ in Cork reported no fines or arrests on Wednesday evening after “a couple of hundred people” gathered at The Lough.

A spokesperson confirmed that there were no arrests made or fines given following the gathering of people at the popular city centre amenity on Wednesday evening.

Elsewhere in the city, people gathered in smaller groups at popular spots such as Bishop Lucey Park, Peace Park, The Marina, and Bell’s Field.

Empty bottles, cans, etc., placed in bags and a box at the Lough, Cork, after gardaí had to move on a crowd on St. Patrick's Day.

Gardaí continued high visibility patrolling at public amenities into Wednesday evening, conducting checkpoints focused on non-essential travel and people exercising outside 5km of their home, road safety activity and large gatherings.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon acknowledged the “huge level of compliance and social responsibility demonstrated” on Wednesday.