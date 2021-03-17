Pictures: Cork 'Goes Green' for St Patrick's Day

A number of landmark buildings and monuments in Cork were illuminated green last night in celebration of St Patrick’s Day and to bring a sense of unity through light across both city and county.
In Cork City, over 40 iconic buildings and public spaces were lit up for the occasion including the Shakey Bridge and The Red Abbey.
All set for #StPatricksDay @corkpaddysfest @pure_cork @corkcitycouncil @CorkCityTours #PaddysDay #Lafheilepadraig @ pic.twitter.com/nmiHp0R39y— Shakey Bridge Cork (@CorkBridge) March 16, 2021
Blarney Castle and Gardens was also illuminated in the festival colours ahead of the big day.
☘ Don't forget to check out our New Video on Wednesday of Blarney Castle going Green for St. Patrick’s Day! It is not to be missed!!☘️@corkcitycouncil @Failte_Ireland #happystpatricksday #GlobalGreening #stpatricksdayathome #corkgoesgreen #corkstpatricksfestival pic.twitter.com/r3Qq2I91v4— Blarney Castle & Gardens (@Blarney_Castle) March 15, 2021
As was the University College Cork (UCC) Campus.
Happy St Patrick's day from all @UCC Ireland to all our students, staff, @UCCAlumDevel and friends at home and abroad. #StPatricksDay Beannachtaí na Féile! pic.twitter.com/NIk8yib7qh— John O'Halloran (@johbees) March 16, 2021
Cork County Hall was another one of the many buildings to mark the occasion by going green.
Across Cork County, a number of buildings and landmarks lit up with green lights.
☘️ A host of Cork County buildings and landmarks looking magical, lit up Green in celebration of St Patrick's Day tomorrow. ☘️— Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) March 16, 2021
💚💚💚#HappyStPatricksDay #StPatricksDayatHome#StPatricksDay#Carrigaline #Cobh #Macroom #Midleton pic.twitter.com/j9IJ8tkknz
Macroom Town Hall, Carnegie Hall in Millstreet, Carrigaline Bridge, Midleton Library, the Kindred Spirit Sculpture and Midleton Court House and Youghal Clock Gate Tower and Youghal Town Hall were some of the landmarks to be illuminated to mark St Patrick's Day 2021.
Youghal Clock Gate Tower joins the many iconic buildings around the world 🌎 lighting up in green for St Patrick's Day. Thanks to Denis Broderick and his team for all their work on installation of new lighting system. #HappyStPatricksDay #GlobalGreening #StPatricksDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/di85ipMqdY— Youghal Clock Gate (@YoughalClock) March 16, 2021