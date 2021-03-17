Wed, 17 Mar, 2021 - 11:06

Pictures: Cork 'Goes Green' for St Patrick's Day

Cork County Hall was one of the many landmarks and public buildings across Cork which was illuminated in green to mark St. Patricks Day 2021. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Maeve Lee

A number of landmark buildings and monuments in Cork were illuminated green last night in celebration of St Patrick’s Day and to bring a sense of unity through light across both city and county.

In Cork City, over 40 iconic buildings and public spaces were lit up for the occasion including the Shakey Bridge and The Red Abbey.

Blarney Castle and Gardens was also illuminated in the festival colours ahead of the big day.

As was the University College Cork (UCC) Campus.

Cork County Hall was another one of the many buildings to mark the occasion by going green.

County Hall, Cork one of the many landmarks and public buildings Cork County Council has illuminated in green to mark St. Patricks Day 2021. Pic: Brian Lougheed
County Hall, Cork one of the many landmarks and public buildings Cork County Council has illuminated in green to mark St. Patricks Day 2021. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Across Cork County, a number of buildings and landmarks lit up with green lights.

Macroom Town Hall, Carnegie Hall in Millstreet, Carrigaline Bridge, Midleton Library, the Kindred Spirit Sculpture and Midleton Court House and Youghal Clock Gate Tower and Youghal Town Hall were some of the landmarks to be illuminated to mark St Patrick's Day 2021.

#st patricks daycork
