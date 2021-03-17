Cork Fine Gael councillor set to step away from politics

Fine Gael Councillor Aidan Lombard has announced he is leaving his role at County Hall with his seat to be filled by party vote.

Speaking as Chair at the Carrigaline Municipal District meeting, Mr Lombard said; “This will be my last district meeting, I will be finishing up in a couple of weeks time.”

The Fine Gael Councillor who has served the party for four and a half years said he thought he had got on well with everyone in the chamber and had got things done, but unfortunately could no longer juggle his job as a stonemason with politics anymore.

“I was managing it for the first four years, but the last nine months or so, I just found it impossible and I really enjoyed the council, I am going to miss it, but I just can’t juggle the two and I don’t think I can do both right.

"So I had to make a call on what I was going to do and the call was I was going to focus on what I do for my day job.”

Reacting to the news, Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath said: “I want to wish you well in your future role, you brought your own style to the role, you were very practical and very sensible in your suggestions. I think there is no question in that.”

The Fianna Fáil Councillor commended Mr Lombards “can-do attitude”.

“I will miss that certainly. I enjoyed working with you.”

Mr McGrath also said it was a very “noble decision” to step down.

“Not everyone would do that, they would see it through to election but you are saying 'I can’t give it what I want to give it' and you are stepping aside and letting someone else fill your shoes.”

Fianna Fáil Councillor Audrey Buckley said she understood where Aidan was coming from, as a parent of three young children like him.

Independent Councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan said Mr Lombard should be very proud of what he had achieved during his time as a councillor and Fine Gael Councillor Liam O’Connor thanked his colleague for his support and advice.

Mr Lombard quipped it was like being at his own funeral and thanked the councillors for their kind words.

“I would recommend to anyone to do five years on the council, things are slow, but they do happen, I thoroughly enjoyed my time on the council.”