'He demanded cash and their phones, they chased him out': Man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Cork shop

A Glounthaune man accused of arming himself with a large rock to threaten staff at a convenience store in Cork city indicated that he will plead guilty to the crime.

The accused man, Killian Kavanagh, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

His solicitor, Eddie Burke, was present in court where he indicated that the accused wished to sign a plea of guilty to the charges.

Judge Olann Kelleher directed that the accused be brought before the court on March 30 so that he could enter a signed plea of guilty to the charges.

It is anticipated that the accused will then have his case sent forward to the April sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused man in continuing custody until March 30.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan originally charged Killian Kavanagh, 25, of no fixed address and originally from Glounthaune, County Cork, with attempted robbery at the premises called Your Local Shop at Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, on Friday December 4 2020.

Det. Garda Durcan said the alleged offence occurred at 6.10pm Friday December 4 2020 when a man arrived at the shop with a large rock.

“He demanded cash and their phones. They chased him out of the shop. He smashed glass in the front door as he left. He can be seen (on CCTV) fleeing towards the railway station. The whole interaction was captured on CCTV,” he said.

When the accused was arrested for questioning the questioning had to be stopped for six hours because he was so intoxicated as a result of the taking of tablets.

Det. Garda Durcan said in the course of the initial bail hearing that the prosecution fear was that the accused would commit further serious offences if granted bail. Mr Burke, solicitor, said the defendant was off drugs and was presently on methadone.