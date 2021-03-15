Cork man avoids jail for ‘vicious’ incident at pub where bouncer was assaulted

A VICIOUS and violent incident in which a pub bouncer was pulled away and a garda was pushed has resulted in a 46-year-old man, who had never been in trouble before, getting penalties including a six-month suspended sentence.

Judge Olann Kelleher described the incident as vicious and violent as he imposed the suspended sentence on Mark Keane, ordered him to do 200 hours of community service, and imposed fines totalling €500.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred shortly before 3am at the door of the Grafton Bar in Cork City when a man was being ejected.

“Mark Keane and two ladies came out and grabbed the security man by the collar. This led to a melee,” Sgt Davis said.

Keane admitted engaging in a violent disorder, threatening behaviour, being intoxicated and a danger, and assaulting one of the security men.

Solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin said previously: “They did not go out that night to cause trouble. They reacted to what occurred outside the premises.”

He said one of their friends was being held down on the ground.

At Keane’s sentencing, Mr Ó Donnabháin emphasised the defendant’s plea of guilty, the absence of previous convictions, and the fact that he was a working man.

Judge Kelleher noted that, while there was evidence of a garda being pushed, there was no charge of assault. However, it formed part of the evidence constituting the violent disorder charge.

Keane, from Oakfield Drive, Riverstown, Glanmire, Co Cork, was given a six-month suspended sentence for the violent disorder.

He was also ordered to do 200 hours of community service work to avoid a four-month jail term for assaulting the security man.

He was fined €200 for being drunk and a danger and €300 for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Mr Ó Donnabháin previously outlined what occurred on the night. Another man in the group’s party had been put out of the premises and was being held down on the ground by two security men.

He claimed that CCTV of the incident showed one of the security men with both of his knees on the man’s back on the ground, in the area of his upper shoulders and neck.

He said the man on the ground was struggling to breathe and there was blood coming out of his head. This caused the other parties to react.

He said Keane was concerned for the welfare of the man on the ground and that he was “being choked to death”.

The incident occurred on March 10, 2019.