Cork motorist charged with causing serious bodily harm to man on electric scooter

A book of evidence was served on a motorist charged with causing serious bodily harm to a young man travelling on an electric scooter last July.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court that the book of evidence had been served on Jonathan Anayochukwu of Highfield Park, Ballincollig.

On the application of the sergeant, Judge Olann Kelleher then sent the case against the accused man forward for hearing at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on April 12.

The motorist is charged with allegedly driving without due car and attention last July.

When Garda Paraic White first brought this prosecution to court, Sergeant Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions had given directions in the case that it could proceed by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Alternatively, a plea of guilty could be entered at Cork District Court and the defendant sent forward for sentencing at the circuit court.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said that latter option would not be taken.

It will now be a matter for a date to be set at the circuit court for a trial by judge and jury.

However, as matters stand with the present lockdown arrangements trials by jury are not taking place and they may not take place until later in the year.

Garda White did not object to the motorist being remanded on bail.

The charge against him states that on July 28 2020 at Summerhill North, Cork, the defendant did drive without due care and attention thereby causing serious bodily harm to Bojan Vucak.

It is understood that the injured party was travelling on an electric scooter at the time of the incident which gave rise to the charge being brought.