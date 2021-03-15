Oscar nomination for film penned by Cork screenwriter

A CORK screenwriter is celebrating a Oscar nimination nomination for his new animated film.

Will Collins penned the script for Wolfwalkers, a feature-length animation inspired by Irish history and currently available on Apple's new streaming service.

The international co-production is led by Cartoon Saloon and Mélusine Productions.

Wolfwalkers Stills. Pictures Courtesy of Cartoon Saloon.

The father of two previously told The Echo of his hopes that Wolfwalkers would enjoy an Oscar nod, following its nomination for a Golden Globe.

His dreams have been realised, and the movie is nominated in the Animated Feature Film category.

The story of Wolf Walkers involves a young apprentice hunter named Robyn and her father as they journey to Ireland to wipe out the last wolf pack.

The plot thickens when she befriends a free-spirited girl from a mysterious tribe with the ability to transform into wolves by night.

Will previously told The Echo: "Animation is something that is painstakingly slaved over.

"It's very much a collaborative affair. We got to record it in Grouse Lodge in Westmeath where Michael Jackson once recorded."

While Will has now settled in Donegal, he told The Echo recently that the dream started in Cork.

"I made my first films by running around Cork city with friends. We would take three days to shoot and all sleep on the floor of one apartment. Nonetheless, I got the same exhilaration from them that I do from the films I'm working on now."

In 2015 Tomm Moore’s Song of the Sea, which Mr Collins also wrote the script for, received a nomination in the best-animated feature category at the Academy Awards.