Watch: Fermoy International Choir recreate touching rendition of 'My Home in Fermoy' for St Patrick's Day

The Fermoy International Choir have come together to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with a rendition of their local ballad, featuring the voices of those who call the town home.

Members of the Fermoy International Choir have marked St Patrick’s Day with the release of their own rendition of the song.

The rendition includes the voices of 13 different nationalities who took part in the tribute.

It has been dedicated to Fermoy native Dave Roche who passed away last year and Tommy Baker, a participant in the initiative whose voice and image feature the video.

Founder of the Fermoy International Choir, Graham Clifford said that local ballads are an important part of communities.

“There’s nothing as local and cherished and protected and revered really as much as that local ballad. No matter what village or town in the country you are- it’s yours,” he said.

“Some people would know the song in Fermoy but most wouldn’t and they would know bits of it.

"We thought it would be lovely to do something for the people who call Fermoy home now in 2021- recording it together.”

He said that each person spoke a line from ‘My Home in Fermoy’ which were compiled together along with a recording of Dave Roche singing the song.

“Because we couldn’t go to a recording studio to sing, we lay down the music and then people spoke a line each and Lisa Dunphy, our conductor, put in all the work to gel it together and then we incorporated an actual recording of Dave Roche singing it in recent years.”

Mr Clifford is hopeful that other towns and villages across Ireland take inspiration from the idea and create their own rendition of the song that means so much to the local area.

“The song belongs to everybody and I think that’s why it’s so beautiful and I can imagine that kind of idea and I would love to see that kind of idea taken up in other towns.”