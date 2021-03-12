Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 15:47

Cork's Live at the Marquee gigs put back until 2022

Popular gig series Live at the Marquee has been postponed for the second year in a row due to Covid-19, Aiken Promotions has confirmed. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Popular gig series Live at the Marquee will not go ahead for the second year in a row due to Covid-19, Aiken Promotions has confirmed. 

In a statement today, Aiken said it is "currently working to reschedule Live At The Marquee to 2022" and that some shows have already been rescheduled.

The organisers moved to reassure original ticketholders that their tickets for these rescheduled shows remain valid for the 2022 dates.

Aiken Promotions have announced the following acts have been rescheduled to appear in next year's line up:

•The Coronas (May 28, 2021) rescheduled for May 27, 2022 

•The 2 Johnnies Podcast (May 29, 2021) rescheduled for May 28, 2022 

•John Bishop (June 13 and 14, 2021) rescheduled for June 9 and 10, 2022 

•Deadmau5 (June 18, 2021) rescheduled for June 17, 2022 

•Orbital (June 19, 2021) rescheduled for June 18, 2022 

•Pet Shop Boys (June 23, 2021) rescheduled for June 22, 2022 

•Sinéad O’Connor (June 20, 2021) rescheduled for June 19, 2022 

•Christy Moore (June 26, 2021) rescheduled for June 25, 2022

Aiken Promotions say they are currently working on rescheduling other events.

Dulling sound on city’s creativity: Lamenting loss of the Kino

entertainment
Jam-packed series of virtual events announced for Cork St Patrick's Festival 

Jam-packed series of virtual events announced for Cork St Patrick’s Festival 

