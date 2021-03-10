Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 10:43

TD calls on Cork Airport to 'urgently intervene' to prevent redundancies of support staff

TD calls on Cork Airport to 'urgently intervene' to prevent redundancies of support staff

Solidarity TD Mick Barry has urged Cork Airport to intervene to prevent compulsory redundancies and the possibility of strike action at the airport.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry has urged Cork Airport to intervene to prevent compulsory redundancies and the possibility of strike action at the airport.

His comments came as facilities company OCS (Ireland) Ltd are due to make three of its six workers compulsorily redundant today.

OCS is under contract at Cork Airport for cleaning, baggage security and providing assistance to passengers with reduced mobility.

Aviation Officer at SIPTU, Tony Carroll, said that SIPTU will be balloting all six members for strike action at the airport if the company proceeds with the compulsory redundancies after OCS refused to attend a hearing of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to resolve the dispute.

Deputy Barry said that Cork Airport “needs to urgently intervene” in order for OCS to withdraw the threat of compulsory redundancies.

OCS are in receipt of state aid in the form of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) and shouldn't even be considering compulsory redundancies.

“The last thing Cork Airport needs is to be hit by a strike but they might end up sleepwalking right into one if urgent action isn't taken to stop these redundancies,” he said.

Deputy Barry added that he will attempt to raise the issue in the Dáil at the earliest opportunity.

Cork Airport declined to comment on the industrial relations of any company providing services to the airport.

Read More

Staff based at Cork Airport considering industrial action over compulsory redundancies

More in this section

Garda stock Man due in court in connection with burglary in Cork city centre 
Cork man charged with engaging in violent incident while armed with a hammer Cork man charged with engaging in violent incident while armed with a hammer
Fines and car impounded: Cork gardaí stop car on way home from party in Tipp Fines and car impounded: Cork gardaí stop car on way home from party in Tipp
CC COVID BRIEFING

Ireland to receive tens of thousands of extra vaccine doses before the end of the month

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy
Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY