TD calls on Cork Airport to 'urgently intervene' to prevent redundancies of support staff

Solidarity TD Mick Barry has urged Cork Airport to intervene to prevent compulsory redundancies and the possibility of strike action at the airport.

His comments came as facilities company OCS (Ireland) Ltd are due to make three of its six workers compulsorily redundant today.

OCS is under contract at Cork Airport for cleaning, baggage security and providing assistance to passengers with reduced mobility.

Aviation Officer at SIPTU, Tony Carroll, said that SIPTU will be balloting all six members for strike action at the airport if the company proceeds with the compulsory redundancies after OCS refused to attend a hearing of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to resolve the dispute.

Deputy Barry said that Cork Airport “needs to urgently intervene” in order for OCS to withdraw the threat of compulsory redundancies.

OCS are in receipt of state aid in the form of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) and shouldn't even be considering compulsory redundancies.

“The last thing Cork Airport needs is to be hit by a strike but they might end up sleepwalking right into one if urgent action isn't taken to stop these redundancies,” he said.

Deputy Barry added that he will attempt to raise the issue in the Dáil at the earliest opportunity.

Cork Airport declined to comment on the industrial relations of any company providing services to the airport.