Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 15:37

Gardaí warn of scams relating to Covid-19 vaccinations

Gardaí warn of scams relating to Covid-19 vaccinations

An Garda Síochána, the HSE and the Department of Health have issued a warning to the public about potential scams relating to the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Breda Graham

An Garda Síochána, the HSE and the Department of Health have issued a warning to the public about potential scams relating to the Covid-19 vaccine.

An Garda Síochána is aware that a number of people have recently received phone calls or text messages in which they are offered vaccinations.

Callers are providing false vaccination dates and looking to extract sensitive personal details including the person’s name, PPS number, date of birth and address.

Text messages have also made requests for people to confirm private information such as PPS number, date of birth and address, information which the HSE will never seek by text.

Gardaí are reminding people that their local GP will be the first point of contact about vaccination and that the vaccine is free and not available privately.
Gardaí are reminding people that their local GP will be the first point of contact about vaccination and that the vaccine is free and not available privately.

Gardaí are reminding people that their local GP will be the first point of contact about vaccination and that the vaccine is free and not available privately.

People are also being warned to never disclose private information over the phone or via text message, not to give out their PPS number to anyone who makes unsolicited contact with them, and to never give away personal data or disclose who they may live with or if you live alone.

Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to this scam is asked to report the matter to their local garda station.

In a statement, gardaí said: “We would ask that members of the public make contact with any vulnerable friends or family to make them aware of these calls and text messages.

“If you have questions or concerns relating to Covid testing or vaccination, please contact the HSE.”

Read More

Major road closure following oil spill in Cork city

More in this section

Innovative project inspiring kids during lockdown receives funding Innovative project inspiring kids during lockdown receives funding
Closeup of young woman holding little baby in her hands Cork city councillor had to return to work seven weeks after giving birth due to lack of maternity leave
Third level students in Cork thanked for efforts in helping reduce spread of Covid-19 Third level students in Cork thanked for efforts in helping reduce spread of Covid-19
Pictures: Cork preschool teacher speaks of delight to hear 'chatter and laughter' as children return to school

Pictures: Cork preschool teacher speaks of delight to hear 'chatter and laughter' as children return to school

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy
Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY