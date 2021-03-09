Gardaí warn of scams relating to Covid-19 vaccinations

An Garda Síochána, the HSE and the Department of Health have issued a warning to the public about potential scams relating to the Covid-19 vaccine.

An Garda Síochána is aware that a number of people have recently received phone calls or text messages in which they are offered vaccinations.

Callers are providing false vaccination dates and looking to extract sensitive personal details including the person’s name, PPS number, date of birth and address.

Text messages have also made requests for people to confirm private information such as PPS number, date of birth and address, information which the HSE will never seek by text.

Gardaí are reminding people that their local GP will be the first point of contact about vaccination and that the vaccine is free and not available privately.

People are also being warned to never disclose private information over the phone or via text message, not to give out their PPS number to anyone who makes unsolicited contact with them, and to never give away personal data or disclose who they may live with or if you live alone.

Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to this scam is asked to report the matter to their local garda station.

In a statement, gardaí said: “We would ask that members of the public make contact with any vulnerable friends or family to make them aware of these calls and text messages.

“If you have questions or concerns relating to Covid testing or vaccination, please contact the HSE.”