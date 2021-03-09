Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 12:52

Major road closure following oil spill in Cork city

Pic; Larry Cummins.

Roisin Burke

Fire services are dealing with a “major” oil spill on the N40 South Ring Road with the road closed as a result.

Two units of Cork City Fire Brigade are in attendance, cleaning up the incident that occurred due to a puncture in a truck carrying fuel.

The emergency call was made around 12pm.

Gardaí have said the Jack Lynch Tunnel will be closed through lunch for about 40 minutes while the clean up is underway.

