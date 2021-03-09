Innovative project inspiring kids during lockdown receives funding

An innovative project that inspires kids to get creative during lockdown has been awarded funding as part of the national ‘Keep Well’ campaign.

Benchspace Cork is one of nine community and craft ventures across the county that have been chosen as part of a Sláintecare-funded collaboration between the Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) and Healthy Ireland.

The creative hub’s project, Spoonville, provides a virtual workshop and special crafts kits to encourage children and teenagers to use their imagination while in lockdown by stimulating creativity and an interest in design.

Sean Didier making a Spoonville character called Ryan with his dad Jd Stefaniak using a kit made by Amanda Hogan in association with Benchspace Cork and the DCCI keep well campaign Picture: Clare Keogh

As part of the project, craft kits created by Amanda Wood of Sew Happy Creative and Benchspace are being delivered to direct provision and emergency accommodation centres and charities that work with children in Cork city.

The kits contain everything needed for children taking part to create their own Spoony characters from wooden spoons.

Benchspace Director, David Scannell, said the Spoonville project is “a great way to reach out to children and inspire creativity” in Cork and across the country.

We want to inspire creativity in children. Kids and teens are the next generation of makers and we are as interested in connecting with them as we are with adult makers.

“We’re conscious that it’s difficult at the moment for parents to keep children entertained in lockdown so we really wanted to create something special that would help keep their minds active and engaged,” he said.

CEO of Design & Crafts Council, Rosemary Steen, said: “This project by Benchspace Cork is a fantastic initiative that will inspire future generations of makers at a time when the idea of ‘switching off and getting creative’ has never been so important.

The Spoonville classes will help stimulate creativity and give children, teenagers and their parents something positive to focus their minds on as we look forward to emerging from the public health emergency.

Organisations and charities working with children can apply to have their Spoonville craft kits sent out to them by logging on to www.benchspacecork.ie before next Monday, March 15.

The kits will be distributed from March 20, with a link to a social blog post that will show them how to create their own Spoony characters.