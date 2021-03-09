Atlantic Pond repair works on hold due to funding delay

FUNDING has yet to be secured for additional repair works to prevent further flooding at the Atlantic Pond.

Cork City Council announced last September that works would be undertaken at the Atlantic Pond to prevent flooding in future.

The announcement came after a prolonged period of flooding caused by a broken inner valve.

Whilst the first phase of the repairs, which involved the bespoke refabrication and replacement of the hinging mechanism to the inner valve was completed, the second phase of works has not yet begun.

“Procurement of the new outer valve and associated, localised quaywall repair works is ongoing.

“The tendering and award of the proposed works has been delayed due to the current Level 5 restrictions.

“The intention is to carry these works out during summer months (subject to the required funding being obtained and put in place), as a sustained period of dry weather will be required to enable the works to proceed,” David Joyce, the city council's director of operations said.

In a reply to a question posed by Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy at Monday evening’s full council meeting, Mr Joyce revealed that Cork City Council was not successful in securing funding last year from central government to proceed with the second phase of repair works.

“We had applied in 2020 for funding, we didn’t get it.

“Whatever opportunities come up in 2021 we will also apply through those as well,” he said.