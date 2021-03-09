Delays in new school campus ensures Cork community at 'boiling point'

THE continued delay for a school campus development in Carrigtwohill has ensured the community is now at “boiling point”.

Planning permission was granted in July 2020, but no progress had been made with the tender since which has angered Mary O’Brien, the secretary of the Carrigtwohill Community College Parents Association.

“We are extremely disappointed and frustrated by the delay in the tender process. We need answers and we need to get this project started. We need the Minister to stand up, give us clarity and dates,” she said.

Considerable delays have impacted the Carrigtwohill school campus development which will cater for Carrigtwohill Community College and two primary schools. The campus was initially promised to be completed by 2019.

Carrigtwohill Community College, which opened with 43 students in 2016, is currently occupying a former office block and prefabs. Ms O’Brien said the community is very frustrated at the lack of progress.

“We were initially told that the tender would be going out before the end of 2020. We were subsequently told it would be the first quarter of 2021.

"We understand there is a process, but there is currently no movement. We are being stonewalled. The lack of communication is very disappointing. We need a definite date.

“Everything is ready to go. We are not looking for any special treatment. We are struggling to meet the growing demand for school places. We do not have the capacity for the children at present. Students are going to Midleton and Glanmire as Carrigtwohill Community College can’t take any more students. The town is growing massively. There is a new estate being built in Carrigtwohill and 4,000 houses being zoned,” she added.

A Department of Education spokesperson told The Echo: “The Carrigtwohill schools campus is being delivered under the Department’s Design and Build programme.

“The Department is currently in the process of establishing a framework of design and build contractors. It is anticipated that the Carrigtwohill campus will proceed to tender in Quarter 2 of 2021.”

Cork East TD Sean Sherlock said: “The same excuses and delays are just not good enough."