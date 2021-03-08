Construction on bridge to Tramore Valley Park bridge may start this year

CONSTRUCTION on a new pedestrian and cycle link from the Grange Road to Tramore Valley Park, which includes a bridge over the N40, could commence before the end of the year.

Funding of €1.5 million has been allocated by the National Transport Authority (NTA) for the development of the cycle link and pedestrian bridge linking Tramore Valley Park to Grange and Frankfield.

In a response to a question submitted by Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan at Monday night’s full council meeting, Gerry O’Beirne, the city council’s director of infrastructure development, said the scheme is currently at detailed design stage and that construction could well get underway before the end of the year.

“Seasonal surveys to inform the design are currently underway and further site investigation works will be completed as weather improves.

“On completion of these surveys the preparation of tender documentation will commence.

“The council recently secured initial grant funding of €1.5m in respect of the scheme and it is envisaged that subject to land acquisition the scheme will go to tender in Q3 of this year with construction to be underway before the end of the year."

The funding allocation for the scheme, announced last month by the NTA, forms part of the €240m in funding nationally for 468 sustainable transport projects in 12 local authority areas as part of the National Investment Fund.

Speaking to The Echo at the time, Mr O’Callaghan described the funding announcement as “fantastic news”.

“This is a project which I have been campaigning for since I was first elected to the council in 2019 so I am absolutely delighted at the NTA’s decision to provide funding for the project,” he said.

As well as providing functional benefits, Mr O’Callaghan believes the bridge can become a lasting symbol of the ties between the city and the county.

“The project will even be beneficial in terms of symbolism, as it will literally be building a bridge from the old city to the new expanded city.

“It will, thus, serve as a symbol of the city council’s commitment to the new areas that have come into the expanded city,” he said.