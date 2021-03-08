The Southern Star appoints first ever female editor

The Southern Star has marked International Women's Day with the appointment of its first ever female editor.

Siobhán Cronin has today been appointed as The Southern Star's first female Editor in its 132-year history.

The West Cork-based, family-owned media company encompasses print, digital and creative design functions, and is the long-established source of news in West Cork.

Speaking on the appointment, Sean Mahon, Managing Director said that as the paper’s News Editor, Siobhán played and important role in their success.

“Siobhan has done a fantastic job over the last seven years as our News Editor and has played a key role in our transition and evolution to becoming a successful multimedia local news and information publisher for West Cork,” he said.

"Siobhan’s appointment ties in with the proactive culture of The Southern Star, which we believe is so important to our business success."

Siobhán Cronin grew up in Blackrock, Cork and was educated at Christ King Secondary in Turner’s Cross in Cork city and at TU Dublin, from where she holds an honours degree in journalism.

Her 35-year career includes senior roles at the Irish Independent, Irish Examiner, In Dublin magazine and several regional newspapers, including the Leitrim Observer, Longford News and Nationalist group of newspapers in Carlow and Kildare.