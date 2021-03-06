Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 11:55

'Our little East Cork Hero': Cork's Adam wins hearts again with Late Late Show appearance

 Adam King and his father David are pictured before The Late Late Show for a special segment on RTÉ Toy Show Appeal. Picture Andrees Poveda

Ann Murphy

ADAM King has once more stolen the hearts of the nation with his latest appearance on the Late Late Show.

Six-year-old Adam from Killeagh appeared on the show last night with his dad David, and they revealed that the sale of a Valentine’s card featuring Adam’s virtual hug has raised €250,000 for Temple Street Children’s Hospital and Cork University Hospital.

Adam teamed up with SuperValu and Centra to release his own ‘Hug For You’ cards with the virtual hug which he introduced to the country when he appeared on last December’s Late Late Toy Show.

People flocked to Twitter to gush about Adam’s latest tv appearance.

Among those who tweeted was the Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street: “We are BLOWN AWAY by Adam and his family’s fundraising for sick children in CHI at Temple Street. His Valentine’s card has raised €250,000 to support our hospital and CUH Cork. WOW! Thank you Adam, the King family, Garlanna, Musgraves and EVERYONE who has made this possible!” 

Tweeter Cathy Brady wrote: “It's been one of those days but I have to say thank you to #AdamKing you make me smile.... you're infectious. @RTÉLateLateShow @AdventuresWAD Lovely to get an update from #Saoirse and #Michael.” 

From Rhode Island in the US, Ide Motherway Koulbanis wrote this morning: “Thank goodness for @RTÉPlayerInt so that I could watch our little East Cork Hero on the telly once more! You are amazing Adam! Your hugs are felt here in Rhode Island #irishabroad #irishpride @RTÉLateLateShow @AdventuresWAD” 

After the show, dad David tweeted: “Thank you everyone for your lovely words. We are so so proud of Adam. For raising €250k for two amazing charities, & for the part he played in the €6.6m #RTÉToyShowAppeal Time for bed after another amazing night We are delighted-& wrecked! #AdamsVirtualHug #LateLateShow”

