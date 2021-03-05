Man broke window with his head after being told he could not smoke in Cork chipper

A drunken man who went to light a cigarette inside a chip-shop took exception to being told to leave and he used his head to break a window of the premises as he left.

31-year-old Joe Healy from Oaklands, Ballincollig, County Cork, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the criminal damage was caused shortly before 3am on October 10, 2019.

Sgt. Kelleher said the intoxicated man broke a pane of glass at Lennox’s chip-shop on MacCurtain Street, Cork.

“The defendant was about to smoke in the premises and he was asked to leave. He damaged the pane of glass with his head. He was arrested and taken to Mayfield garda station.

“€270 was the cost of the repairs and that was not paid,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

The accused had 54 convictions including four previous counts of causing damage to property.

Sgt. Kelleher said the accused got a six-month sentence in December 2020 for two counts of causing criminal damage.

Diarmuid Kelleher said, “He has chronic addiction difficulties. He has gone for treatment.

"He does try hard but it is extremely difficult for him.”

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a four-month jail term on the defendant commencing now, so that it will largely run concurrently with the six months he is already serving.