Cork court: Woman, 51, charged with distribution of child pornography

A 51-YEAR-OLD woman charged with the distribution of child pornography appeared before Cork District Court where the DPP said the case could proceed there only on a plea of guilty.

Defence solicitor, Pat Horan, asked to have the case against Evelyn Ajie adjourned until March 8 at the district court.

Evelyn Ajie with an address at an apartment at Clifton Terrace, Summerhill North, Cork, faces three charges.

The first count states that on September 1, 2019, she did knowingly distribute child pornography whereby she knowingly showed it or facilitated any activity for the purpose of distribution, publication, exportation or show. She faces a similar charge related to October 5, 2019.

The third charge refers to an allegation that she knowingly had in her possession three videos described as child pornography stored on a device.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the DPP directed the matter would be dealt with at the district court only on a plea of guilty.

Otherwise the charges are to be dealt with in a trial by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until Monday and remanded the accused on continuing bail.